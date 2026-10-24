"Baba Yaga" Comes to Life in New HBO Horror Series (VIDEO)

In a small coastal town, a disappearance unleashes a series of mysteries, hidden truths and encounters with ancient magic. The dramatic Crave Original series “Baba Yaga“ combines crime mystery and Slavic folklore in a modern reading of the legend of the mythical witch. The first two episodes are now available on the HBO Max streaming platform, and the following episodes will be released every Friday until the double finale on November 27.

Created by Kat Sandler based on her successful play of the same name, the series offers a different look at the image of Baba Yaga - not just as a sinister witch, but as a symbol of female power that defies expectations.

At the center of the story is Rapp (Noah Reed) - a private investigator who arrives in Whittock to investigate the disappearance of Henry Park (Hudson Williams), a young heir to an influential fishing company. The case pits him against the distrustful local detective Carson (Clark Bacco), the charismatic university professor Catherine (Carrie-Anne Moss) and a series of suspects whose secrets gradually blur the line between reality and ancient magic.

The cast also includes Sheila McCarthy, Megan Falls, Ezra Frankie, Patrick Gilmore, Catherine Isabel, Hiro Kanagawa, Emilia Baranac, Georgia Akon, Anissa Harris and Sam Krohmal.

The series is directed by David Frazee and Rachel Talalay. Executive producers are Mackenzie Donaldson, Andrew Miller and Carrie-Anne Moss, and producer is Charles Cooper.