Alexandra Capitanescu meets the Bulgarian audience for the first time tonight

Romanian representative at the "Eurovision" 2026 Alexandra Capitanescu will perform her first concert in front of a Bulgarian audience at the capital's "Stroeja" club tonight. The singer finished third in the song contest with the song "Choke Me".

The concert is part of her European tour Here to Obey Me, which started on October 14 in London. Before that, Sofia Capitanescu had performances in Manchester, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw, Stockholm and Helsinki. The tour includes a total of eight European cities.

Alexandra caught the attention of the Romanian public after winning “The Voice of Romania“ in 2023. She later represented her country at the European Song Contest with the rock composition “Choke Me“, which brought her third place in the final.

The music of the artist and her band combines alternative rock with influences from contemporary pop music. On the occasion of their first album in English, the musicians state: “We don't want to fit into a single genre. We want to experiment and develop.“

After their participation in “Eurovision“ Alexandra Kapitanescu and Bulgarian artist Dara published a video on TikTok and Facebook that parodies stereotypes about girls from the Balkans. The clip garnered millions of views and reactions.