Vlado Karamazov revealed how traitors are recognized in "Traitors: Game of Traitors"

“To be a traitor, you need calm and composure“, said Vlado Karamazov about the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“. In an interview for “This Saturday“ on bTV, the host said that some of the participants who were given the role of traitors stood out even before the game began.

According to him, their anxiety was visible even during the preliminary interviews. “Our traitors took shape during our interviews shortly before the game began. Their anxiety is visible there. The traitors stood out, they were categorical“, said Karamazov.

The host expects the second season to build on the first with more mysteries and a more complex development of the story. According to him, the participants themselves did not realize how convincingly they could deceive the others.

„In „Traitors“ it is important how the story begins to unravel and how it is arranged. Now the story is more complicated and therefore it will be more interesting. The participants do not suspect how good they are at deceiving people if they are traitors. They did it in the best possible way. This was also a surprise for us, the team“, said the presenter.

Vlado Karamazov pointed out that successfully concealing the role requires self-control and distance from excessive immersion in the game. At the same time, the “righteous“ are faced with a difficult task, because false suspicions can lead to a strong emotional reaction.

“The task of the righteous is also interesting, there is emotion. When they don't guess, they fall into a serious emotional crisis“, he commented.

The second season was filmed in the Euxinograd Palace“ and on locations by the Black Sea. Karamazov described the place as phenomenal and hinted at a new element that will increase the tension in the house.

„Our Balkan nature entangles plots that have not been seen anywhere else in the world. We have an idea that will be introduced into all formats - an element that created tension in the house“, said the presenter.

The new season of „Traitors: Game of Traitors“ starts on November 6 on bTV.

In parallel with his television commitments, the actor is working on photography projects. His book with photos of prisoners from Belene has been published by an English publisher and is being distributed outside Bulgaria. The project is about to be presented at international competitions.

Vlado Karamazov said that his work behind prison walls has changed his attitude towards people and their stories.

“The words forgiveness and second chance have become clichés. The time inside prison made me a better person because I became tolerant and thoughtful“, said the actor, who turned his hobby of photography into a serious occupation.