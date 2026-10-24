A temporary restraining order against Halle Berry has been extended through the weekend, and the custody battle between the actress and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez will continue next week.

The two appeared Friday for the fifth day of hearings at Stanley Mosk Court in Los Angeles. The proceedings are related to Martinez's allegations that Berry physically abused their 13-year-old son. The actress denies any wrongdoing.

Martinez, 60, continued his testimony behind closed doors. They began on Thursday, when Berry's lawyer Marina Beck questioned him about allegations of abuse during his relationship with the actress.

The court also discussed a statement signed by Olivier Martinez on September 30, 2024, under penalty of perjury. In it, he stated that there was no history of domestic violence between him and Berry. Martinez confirmed that the signature was his, and that what was written at the time was true.

His lawyer Patrick Baghdasarians told Page Six that the statement was related to a financial request for attorney fees, not the custody dispute. “That statement is true. "There is no history of domestic violence protection orders," he said.

Berry Van Hunt's fiancé, 56, also testified behind closed doors this afternoon. The hearing ended at 4:30 p.m.

Olivier Martinez claims that on Sept. 26, Berry grabbed their son by the neck and choked him during an argument at her home. He claims the child later sought him out and asked to be picked up from his mother's home.

The court had previously granted Martinez and their son a temporary protection order and granted the actor temporary primary custody. This has limited the time Berry spends with her son.

Halle Berry's lawyer calls Martinez's allegations “completely baseless and intentionally misleading“. In court documents, the actress's defense accuses Martinez of interfering in the child's education and therapy and dragging him into the conflict between the parents.

Halle Berry is seeking sole legal rights over decisions about their son's education, therapy and medical care. She is also demanding that the restraining order be lifted and the equal physical custody agreement be reinstated.

The actress's adult daughter is expected to testify remotely on Monday, October 26. She previously filed a declaration that she never saw her mother abuse her brother.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez married in 2013, separated in 2015, and the divorce and custody dispute were settled in 2023. At that time, Berry was required to pay her ex-husband $8,000 in monthly alimony.