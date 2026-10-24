Tom Cruise Hits Jack Nicholson After Iconic Scene From "A Matter of Honor"

The climactic courtroom scene in “A Matter of Honor“ was supposed to be tense until the last line, but behind the camera, Jack Nicholson decided to provoke Tom Cruise in an unusual way. Kevin Pollak says that during filming, Nicholson made exaggerated clown-like grimaces while Cruise performed the scene.

The camera was positioned close to Nicholson's face and filmed from the perspective of his character – Colonel Nathan Jessup. Cruise, playing military lawyer Daniel Caffey, was supposed to approach him and deliver one of the most recognizable lines in the film – “I want the truth!“. According to Pollack, Nicholson used the proximity of the camera to make faces and try to distract his partner.

“And Tom stayed in the scene, finished it and then punched Jack Nicholson in the shoulder“, Pollack says.

Hollywood veteran says Tom Cruise punched Jack Nicholson after ‘A Few Good Men’ courtroom scene https://t.co/ymeToaFUsL https://t.co/Fri4i1SJNJ — New York Post (@nypost) October 24, 2026

He said the punch didn't lead to a fight. The two actors laughed after the take. The story was told by Pollack on the podcast “Still Here Hollywood“ with host Steve Kmetko. It is his memory from the set, not an official confirmation from Cruise or Nicholson.

“A Matter of Honor“ was released in 1992. It was directed by Rob Reiner and written by Aaron Sorkin. The story follows military lawyer Daniel Caffey, who defends two US Marines accused of murdering a colleague at Guantanamo Bay.

The plot centers on whether the two servicemen acted under the so-called “code red“ - an illegal form of punishment ordered by superior officers. Caffey is confronted by Colonel Jessup, whose interrogation leads to the famous confrontation in the courtroom and the line “You can't stand the truth!“.

The film also stars Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, Kiefer Sutherland and J. T. Walsh. The production received four nominations for the “Oscar“ awards, including for best picture, best supporting actor for Nicholson and best editing.

Pollack has previously spoken about the atmosphere during filming. According to him, Reiner supported the idea that even when working on a serious courtroom drama, actors should find a place for fun.

“The big thing with Rob was: if we don't have fun, there's no point in all this“, says Pollack.

It is in this environment that the incident with Cruise and Nicholson fits in - a tense take in front of the camera, followed by an improvised joke and laughter between two of the most recognizable actors in American cinema.