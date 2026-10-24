Cardi B gave herself a $2.8 million Rolex for her birthday (PHOTOS)

Cardi B turned her 34th birthday into a personal showcase of luxury. The rapper, who turned 34 on October 11, showed off three gifts she bought for herself - a rare pink Rolex Daytona, a Hermès bag and a 7-carat diamond ring.

“From Belcalis to Cardi B... a gift from me to me!“, she wrote, presenting the purchases. Belcalis Almanzar is the artist's birth name.

The centerpiece of the collection is a pink Rolex Daytona, known as “Barbie“. The watch was discovered for Cardi B by jeweler Eric Mavani, who presented it to her in a room with a pink acrylic piano.

“There were probably only 10 made in the world,“ Mavani says in the video as he takes the watch out of its green box. He describes the model as extremely hard to find and thanks Cardi B for the trust.

Page Six presents the value of the watch as around $3 million. However, the same article cites payment documents published by Mavani, according to which Cardi B transferred a total of $2.8 million in two tranches.

To the watch, Cardi B added a Hermès Kelly mini bag in the color “bubble“, made of matte pink alligator. The exact price of the specific bag was not specified. Similar models, however, have fetched around $200,000 on the secondary market.

The third gift is a personalized ring from Pristine with a 7-carat natural diamond. The stone is an oblong “marquise“ shape, and the band is encrusted with smaller diamonds.

The purchases are part of a series of expensive gifts that the singer has shown off throughout the year. In February, she bought an Audemars Piguet watch with colored stones for around $500,000. In August, Cardi B showed off a collection of bags worth a total of almost $200,000.

A few months earlier, she also showed off a hard-to-find bag from the Chanel collection associated with designer Mathieu Blasy.