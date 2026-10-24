At one of the most difficult family gatherings, Mia Perry Bowick unexpectedly started laughing. Matthew Perry's sister says that at that moment she felt her brother's presence and seemed to hear him say: “How screwed up is this?“

The memoir is part of the documentary series The One About Matthew Perry, which follows the actor's life, career and personal struggles. The director is the “Emmy“ Mary Robertson, who describes Bowick's story as "painful and harrowing," but also as one of the most powerful moments in the three-part film.

Bowick says that at the funeral she saw the other five main actors from "Friends" enter together. According to her, Jennifer Aniston was the first to approach her and hug her tightly. Then Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc did the same.

“I hadn't seen them in at least 20 years. Jennifer was the first to come up to me and hug me tightly. But they all did it“, says Matthew Perry's sister.

After the hugs, the five actors walked to the casket, holding hands, and stood around it in tears. According to Bowick, it was then that she started laughing, because she felt her brother next to her.

“I started laughing so hard. I was like, “Oh my God, there he is!“ He made me laugh at the most terrible moment,“ she recalls.

Mary Robertson says thatlaughter at a funeral does not mean absence of grief. "I think it's true about Matthew's life, his legacy and the way we as humans deal with these moments," the director says.

Robertson reached out to the cast of "Friends," but they decided not to be on the show. She says she has no ill feelings toward them or Perry's other family members who declined, including his stepfather, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison.

"Everyone grieves in their own way. I understand why some might feel like this isn't the time to talk," Robertson says. According to Mia Bowick, it was then that she felt the need to share her candid, vulnerable, yet simultaneously sad and funny memory of her brother.

The documentary series examines Matthew Perry's rise to fame as Chandler Bing on “Friends“, his relationships and his long-standing battle with addiction. It also includes details about his death in 2023 at the age of 54.

According to the autopsy, Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, and the manner of death was determined to be an accident. The three-part production will be available on Netflix from October 27, 2026.