Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Roman Goddess in Rome in Plunging White Dress (PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian turned heads in Rome in a plunging white dress as she entered a Bulgari store with her mom Kris Jenner. Their appearance was part of a shopping spree in the Italian capital and Kardashian's ongoing 46th birthday celebrations.

The dress has a low-cut back and a long train that trailed behind the star as she entered the boutique. Her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail, and her look was devoid of jewelry. Instead, Kardashian opted for white Christian Louboutin platform shoes.

Kim Kardashian wows in plunging white gown while shopping in Rome https://t.co/WUzRbR4mdI https://t.co/1hNobuUDmk — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2026

Kris Jenner chose a more casual outfit, but also with a high price. She wore burgundy pants and a $10,800 pink Chanel tweed jacket.

Kim Kardashian was pictured in Rome, Italy on October 23. She wore a plunging bright white gown and towering heels. The trip comes days after her 46th birthday. https://t.co/Ski4hZc94P — 7happy (@Sevenhappy007) October 24, 2026

The Roman outing comes two days after Kardashian celebrated her birthday. The celebrations began earlier with a romantic trip to the Philippines with Lewis Hamilton. On her birthday itself, she hosted a more intimate dinner with close friends and family members.

For the dinner, Kim Kardashian opted for two archival Paco Rabanne looks. She then went to Europe, where the next focus of her program is related to her acting career.

Ким е в Рим и заради участието си във Фестивала на киното в Рим. Там е планирана премиерата на втория сезон на сериала „Всичко е позволено“, в който тя играе адвокат. Очаква се на събитието да присъстват и нейни колеги от актьорския състав.

Новият сезон ще бъде пуснат на 4 ноември. В тийзър към него Кардашиян се появява с диамантено колие за 2,7 милиона долара, създадено в стила на прочутия диамант „Тейлър-Бъртън“, носен от Елизабет Тейлър.