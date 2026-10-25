How to choose the right breed of dog for your home

Choosing a dog should not only start with the question of which breed looks the most attractive. According to trainer Graeme Sims, the most important thing is that the temperament and needs of the animal match the daily life, experience and capabilities of its owner.

Sims, who is 89 years old, has trained around 3,500 dogs and their owners over four decades. In 2020, he stopped his professional work after an incident with an overexcited border collie, which became a physical risk to him.

The trainer lives in Ystradgynlais, South Wales. In 2018, his nose was removed due to cancer and he began using magnetically attached prosthetics, costing around £4,000 in total. After a dog knocked his prosthetic off and forced him to search for it in the undergrowth for hours, Sims decided it was too dangerous to continue working.

Each breed has different requirements

Sims says prospective owners can start with a breed they already like, but they should do a thorough research on its instincts, temperament and activity level. He stresses that popularity or appearance are not sufficient reasons to choose.

Sue Ketland of Woodgreen Pets Charity also advises people to consider how much time they have for exercise, training and care. “Every dog is an individual,” she says, noting that age, previous experience, health, and behavior all influence their needs.

Cavapoos, for example, are small, sociable, and intelligent, but they need daily exercise and mental stimulation. Their thick coats require regular brushing. Corgis aren’t just built to live on the couch either – they’re herding dogs with energy, a strong working instinct, and a desire to be engaged.

Labradors are friendly and easy to train, but they can put on weight if they don’t get enough exercise. That’s why they’re better suited to active families who enjoy long walks, games, and outdoor activities.

Golden retrievers also need an active owner. Beneath their beautiful coat is a working breed that needs exercise, mental stimulation, and regular maintenance. Springer Spaniels are sociable and easy to train, but their high energy requires constant commitment.

The Warning About Staffordshire Bull Terriers

Dachshunds can be a good choice for people looking for a smaller companion, but their short legs don't mean they're low on activity. They're curious, independent, and need training, while their long backs require weight control and attention to activities that can tax them. Yorkshire Terriers are described as lively and affectionate.

Sims's most stark warning is about Staffordshire Bull Terriers. He believes the breed can pose serious challenges for inexperienced owners, describing them as "built like a fighter, strong-willed." The assessment is the trainer's and does not mean that every dog of the breed will exhibit the same behavior.

The main conclusion of the experts is that the choice should be made according to the real everyday life of the family, and not according to a momentary fashion. Even the characteristics of the breed only provide a guideline, because each dog has its own character, history and health needs.

Sources: dailymail.com