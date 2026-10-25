Vanya and Svetlin are the first semi-finalists in "Games of the Will"

Vanya Zapryanova and Svetlin Mitev are the first semi-finalists in the team challenge LactoFlor – Battle of the Stars in the eighth season of “Games of the Will“. The two won a second consecutive clash at the Arena and continue their participation in the competition for a prize of 20,000 euros. NOVA reported that their victory came after a quarter-final duel against Tsveti Staneva and Nikolay Nachev-Dino.

The test combined strength, concentration and precision. Vanya and Svetlin took the lead from the beginning and maintained their advantage until the end, despite their rivals' attempts to turn the tide of the battle. Thus, Tsveti Staneva and Nikolay Nachev-Dino were eliminated from the star race.

Mario got a chance to attract Julia

Mario was also part of the competition, winning the elimination battle during the week. He named the couple of his fellow citizen Dino as his favorite, but his choice turned out to be wrong.

The hosts Pavel Nikolov and Ivet Lalova-Kolio gave him the opportunity to part with his treasure of 100 gold groschen. In return, Mario could have a chance to attract the adventurer Julia to the Hurricane tribe.

The next battle is on Monday

„Games of the Will“ continues on October 26 at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA. In the next episode, new tactical moves and a battle for territory in the Wild North are coming.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg