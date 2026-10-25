Sylvester Stallone has openly admitted that the inclusion of his daughter Scarlett in the series "King of Tulsa" is a manifestation of nepotism. The 80-year-old actor defended his decision in an interview with USA Today after the choice of his 24-year-old daughter attracted criticism.

Scarlett Stallone plays Spencer in the Paramount+ crime drama, where her father plays the lead role of Dwight "The General" Manfredi. When asked about the allegations, the actor replied: “Of course it's nepotism, you idiot.“ He then explained that in his opinion, parents naturally use their power to help their children.

“We want the best for our children. That's why we give them every advantage possible,“ Stallone said.

However, the actor made a distinction between opening a door for your child and being able to stay behind it. “Whether they can maintain that level of quality is no longer up to us,“ he said. According to him, the parent can provide a chance, but cannot guarantee that the child will succeed in front of an audience and millions of viewers.

Scarlett's role in “King of Tulsa“

In the series, Stallone plays a New York mobster who is released from prison after a 25-year sentence and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma. There, his character begins to build a new criminal structure with the help of an unusual group of allies.

Scarlett is the youngest of Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's three daughters. The actor also has Sofia and Sistine. From his previous marriage to Sasha, Zach has two sons – Sergio and Sage, who died in 2012 at the age of 36.

Old production controversy

The series has also been the subject of another public controversy. In April 2024, television writer Julie Benson spread allegations that Stallone and director Craig Zisk used derogatory terms to refer to extras. Casting director Rose Locke left the production following the incident.

Zisk denied the allegations to TMZ. He said that Locke was not on set during the alleged conversation and that the extras were cast for a scene in a “hip young bar”. According to him, the chosen actors were older than the sought-after range of 25 to 35 years, but in the end they professionally fulfilled their tasks.

Against this background, Stallone does not deny the family connection as a factor in choosing Scarlett. He insists that the opportunity provided is only the beginning, and her place in the series must be justified by work and qualities.

Sources: dailymail.com, tvinsider.com, aol.com