Evangeline Lilly Retires from Hollywood: I Always Hated Being Famous

In 2006, Evangeline Lilly recorded a video in which she talked about wanting to one day quit acting, start a family, and dedicate herself to humanitarian work. Almost two decades later, it was this recording that became the explanation for her decision to leave Hollywood.

The star of “Lost“ and the “Ant-Man“ series says she retired from acting in 2020, despite her successful career. In an interview with CBN News, Lilly explains that she has long been uncomfortable with publicity.

“I've always hated being famous. I've never hidden it. I've always said that fame is the price of the wealth you can get as an actor,“ says Evangeline Lilly.

The actress, who played Kate Austen in the series “Lost“ and Hope van Dyne in the Marvel films, admits that the decision was not entirely without fear. Retirement meant giving up wealth, professional influence, recognition and the opportunity to continue to profit from large-scale productions.

“There were moments of fear: how do you consciously and purposefully give up so much apparent power and influence, potential money and the very affirmation of your personality?“, she says.

Lily connects her life outside the film industry with her Christian faith. According to her, she has accepted the belief that her future should not be built around fame, money, wealth and power.

“It was incredibly liberating and beautiful to completely trust and accept that God has a plan for my life“, says the actress.

She adds that her physical and emotional state has improved significantly since retiring. “My health has improved dramatically. When I retired, I had serious chronic health problems“, Evangeline Lilly says.

In June 2024, she publicly announced that she was retiring from Hollywood, releasing an old recording from 2006. At the time, Lilly explained that she had long wanted a different life dedicated to family and humanitarian work.

Film critic Christian Toto describes Evangeline Lilly's decision as unusual, especially for an actress who has achieved success in major television and film franchises.

“It is extremely rare for stars to give up their acting careers. It happens, but this is the exception to the rule“, Toto tells Fox News Digital.

According to him, celebrities live under constant public scrutiny, and social media further increases the pressure. Toto also points to age as a factor that may influence actresses' decisions to leave the industry, as he believes Hollywood offers more opportunities to men as they age.