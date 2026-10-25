Zlatka Raykova left for Marseille, where Karen is being investigated

Zlatka Raykova flew to Marseille after about three months of separation from her husband Karen Khachatryan. The blonde published footage from the French city, but so far there is no public confirmation that the two were together during the visit, BLITZ reports.

Blonde Zlatka took a picture in the shopping center “Les Terras du Port“, known for its panoramic terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. She also published a shot in front of the “Velodrome“ stadium.

Karen Khachatryan is in France in connection with an investigation by the prosecutor's office in Marseille for alleged manipulation of tennis matches and illegal betting. In October 2025, four Bulgarians were detained under European arrest warrants issued at the request of the French authorities. Among the names listed were those of former tennis players Karen and Yuri Khachatryan.

According to BTA, the investigation is related to alleged fraud, sports corruption, money laundering and operations with funds of illegal origin. The agency reported that French authorities are investigating alleged manipulation of matches in lower categories in the period 2018-2024.

Khachatryan has stated that he will defend his position before the French authorities: “I am convinced of my innocence and I intend to prove it to the French authorities“, Novinite reported.

The messages that Zlatka Raykova published from Marseille also attracted attention. One of her posts reads: “Sometimes solitude is exactly what the soul needs“. The posts do not provide an answer as to whether she has met her husband.

In recent months, Zlatka Raykova has focused on taking care of her children in Bulgaria. Along with her personal commitments, she is also preparing a new professional role - in the film “Taking Over Sofia“, in which she partners with Ivayla Bakalova.

The case of Karen Khachatryan remains the subject of a French investigation. The International Tennis Integrity Agency has already sanctioned him with a lifetime ban and a fine of $250,000 for violations of the sport's anti-corruption program. These sanctions are separate from the criminal proceedings in France.