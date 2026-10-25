Pedro from "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" and Gina Stoeva are in a secret relationship?

Party footage has put Pedro from "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" and Gina Stoeva at the center of a new social intrigue. In the videos, the two appear close, which has sparked speculation that their relationship may go beyond friendship.

Peter Kitov, known to viewers as Pedro, is among the participants in the reality format on bTV. He is presented as a restaurateur and owner of a floating restaurant. It is with this type of establishment near Sofia that publications from the summer have linked the new man in Gina Stoeva's life.

The suspicions intensified after the singer's public confession that she is experiencing a happy period and is deeply in love. "I'm in love!", said Gina Stoeva in a publication quoted by “Weekend“. However, the name of her partner was not reported.

The coincidence between this confession and the appearance of the footage with Pedro led some secular media to assume that he could be the mysterious man next to the singer. This version is presented as a rumor, not as a confirmed fact.

So far, Gina Stoeva and Petar Kitov have not publicly stated that they are a couple. It is not known when the footage from the party was taken, nor whether any closeness between the two preceded Pedro's participation in “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“.

Therefore, the question of whether this is a love affair, friendship or momentary closeness remains unanswered. It is only confirmed that the rumor spread after the videos appeared and after the singer's confession about her new love.