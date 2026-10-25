Tom Brady woos another supermodel - Candice Swanepoel

Tom Brady and supermodel Candice Swanepoel have been together for some time, a source tells Us Weekly. No further details about their relationship were given, and representatives for the two did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Page Six.

The news comes amid Tom Brady's relatively low-key personal life since the end of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. The couple were married from 2009 to 2022 and have two children - son Benjamin and daughter Vivienne. The former NFL player also has a son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In January, Brady told People that work and his kids take up a lot of his daily life.

“I don't have a lot of time for a personal life or a lot of time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids,” Brady said.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion added that he prefers to stay busy and is working on new projects with teams that he believes are doing positive things. Since his divorce, he has been linked in media reports to several famous women, including Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Sofia Vergara, Alix Earl and Yael Cohen. None of these claims have been confirmed as an official relationship.

Candice Swanepoel split from her ex-fiancé Herman Nicoli in 2018 after more than a decade together. The couple has two sons — Anaka and Ariel.

In an interview with V Magazine in 2023, Swanepoel spoke about the difficulties of combining motherhood with her professional commitments. “I'm very connected to my kids' needs and then my own personal needs, which are also important”, the model said.

Candice Swanepoel is one of the recognizable faces of Victoria's Secret and will be walking the brand's runway in 2026. Despite reports of a relationship with Brady, neither she nor the former football player have publicly confirmed their relationship.