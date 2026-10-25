Lewis Hamilton revealed that he gave a puppy to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's four children. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion made the confession during an event around the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

When asked what makes him happy outside of motor racing, the 41-year-old Briton mentioned family and the time he spends with his new partner's children.

“I love spending time with my girlfriend's children. She has four, so I get to play with them,“ said Hamilton. Then he added that this year he gave them a dog.