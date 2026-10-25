Raffle: Drake gave away $1 million worth of bags at his 40th birthday party (VIDEO)

Drake turned his 40th birthday into a massive party at a New York club, where guests received designer bags, and participants in a special game could win up to $1 million. The celebration was attended by more than 400 friends and relatives.

The climax of the evening was a performance by the Backstreet Boys. Nick Carter, Howie Durrow, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson took to the stage – the five-piece that became one of the most recognizable pop groups of the 90s.

The band's appearance was a surprise for those in attendance. According to TMZ, Drake was visibly excited when the musicians appeared on stage, and later joined in on their performance.

Among the gifts for the guests were bags from Chanel and Hermès. In addition, Drake turned part of the party into a kind of television competition, giving away cash prizes from tens of thousands of dollars to $1 million.

The rapper arrived at the party wearing a formal suit and a sparkly jacket. The rapper, whose birth name is Aubrey Graham, is no stranger to ostentatious luxury. In August, he showed off a unique diamond Rolex Daytona, whose value is estimated at up to $5 million.

The back of the watch is engraved with the words “Freeze the World“ - a line from his song “Make Them Know“. Introducing the watch, Drake warned his followers: “Please don't have your local jeweler recreate it.“

In 2025, he also showed off the interior of his Boeing 767, valued at $185 million. The plane features a bedroom with a king-size bed, a movie theater, a lounge with a games table, and three more bedrooms for passengers.