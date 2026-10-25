Vesselin Marinov on Election Day: Politics is not a clean job (VIDEO)

Veselin Marinov said that he does not see a place for himself in politics and would not exchange the music scene for a political career. The singer was a guest on the show “Wake up“ on Nova TV on election day, where he talked about election campaigns, trust in institutions and the reasons for not accepting offers for political positions.

“I have never thought about anything serious with political life“, said Marinov. He recalled that years ago, during his concert in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, a large banner with the inscription “Vesko President“ was raised among the audience. According to him, this was never a real possibility, as he did not want to divide the people who like his music.

Veselin Marinov admitted that over the years he has sung at events associated with various political forces. He explained that these performances have given him the opportunity to reach audiences in small towns where it would be difficult to organize solo concerts.

Nevertheless, his impressions of political life remain critical. “Politics has nothing educational. It is a big game“, said the singer. He added that “there is always something insidious“ and that political processes are not “pure work”, without naming specific parties or politicians.

The troubadour stated that he never fails to vote and defines participation in the vote as a personal responsibility. According to him, a person has reason to criticize or praise politicians when he has exercised his right to vote.

“I can curse, I can also praise politicians because I voted. I have that right”, said Veselin Marinov.

The singer pointed out that people do not expect miracles from those in power, but predictability, security and laws that apply equally to everyone. He expressed concern about the feeling of impunity and stated that, in his opinion, money often creates the impression that punishment can be avoided.

When asked if he would ever get involved in politics, Marinov answered with a joke. He said that the probability of becoming a politician is about as high as the possibility of becoming a ballet dancer.