Dakota Johnson and MGK Spotted on Long Date (PHOTOS)

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly spent the day and evening together in Los Angeles, which has once again fueled rumors that the actress and the musician are dating. The two were spotted leaving a music studio on the morning of October 23, and a few hours later they were spotted outside the Chateau Marmont.

The musician helped the actress into his car before the two continued on together.

At around 11:30 p.m., Johnson and the musician left the Chateau Marmont, sitting side by side in the backseat of a car. They appeared to be wearing the same clothes from earlier in the day, although the rocker had already taken off his denim jacket. This is how the tattoos on his arms were visible as he smiled broadly.

MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) and Dakota Johnson were spotted leaving a recording studio together in Los Angeles before hopping into MGK’s red Maserati! 👀🖤 https://t.co/up6OIYdyXo — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) October 25, 2026

The photos come after another meeting between the two in Los Angeles earlier in October. Page Six reported that they met in the parking lot of a music studio, then got into Baker's Maserati together. His car was left outside Dakota Johnson's house until the next morning, leading to speculation that the musician spent the night there.

The first rumors of a relationship between Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly emerged in September, when the two were spotted getting out of a black SUV in New York. They then headed to Taylor Swift's apartment in Tribeca.

📸 23.10 | Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were seen arriving at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, California. More photos: https://t.co/2HZeVIUmqz https://t.co/KoGNudRGQw — Dakota Johnson Argentina Media (@DakoholicsMedia) October 24, 2026

An anonymous source quoted by Page Six says that there was “definitely chemistry“ between the two. He said the relationship is new and the couple is still getting to know each other, but the musician had a great time with the actress and wanted to see her again.

“It's new and they're just getting to know each other, but there was definitely something between them,“ the source told Page Six.

Dakota Johnson broke up with the "Role Model" singer a little over two months before the rumors of the new relationship surfaced. Machine Gun Kelly ended his relationship with Megan Fox in 2024. The couple have a one-year-old daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.