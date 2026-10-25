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Dakota Johnson and MGK Spotted on Long Date (PHOTOS)

Dakota Johnson and MGK Spotted on Long Date (PHOTOS)

The Two Were Spotted Together in Los Angeles During the Day and Evening

Oct 25, 2026 18:32 53

Dakota Johnson and MGK Spotted on Long Date (PHOTOS) - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly spent the day and evening together in Los Angeles, which has once again fueled rumors that the actress and the musician are dating. The two were spotted leaving a music studio on the morning of October 23, and a few hours later they were spotted outside the Chateau Marmont.

The musician helped the actress into his car before the two continued on together.

At around 11:30 p.m., Johnson and the musician left the Chateau Marmont, sitting side by side in the backseat of a car. They appeared to be wearing the same clothes from earlier in the day, although the rocker had already taken off his denim jacket. This is how the tattoos on his arms were visible as he smiled broadly.

The photos come after another meeting between the two in Los Angeles earlier in October. Page Six reported that they met in the parking lot of a music studio, then got into Baker's Maserati together. His car was left outside Dakota Johnson's house until the next morning, leading to speculation that the musician spent the night there.

The first rumors of a relationship between Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly emerged in September, when the two were spotted getting out of a black SUV in New York. They then headed to Taylor Swift's apartment in Tribeca.

An anonymous source quoted by Page Six says that there was “definitely chemistry“ between the two. He said the relationship is new and the couple is still getting to know each other, but the musician had a great time with the actress and wanted to see her again.

“It's new and they're just getting to know each other, but there was definitely something between them,“ the source told Page Six.

Dakota Johnson broke up with the "Role Model" singer a little over two months before the rumors of the new relationship surfaced. Machine Gun Kelly ended his relationship with Megan Fox in 2024. The couple have a one-year-old daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.