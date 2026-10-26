Ventsislava Tafkova after the vote: The President will not reduce my bill

Shortly after casting her ballot at the “Dr. Petar Beron“ Primary School in Plovdiv, Ventsislava Tafkova explained why she does not expect the presidential elections to immediately change people's daily lives. The winner of the “Miss Bulgaria 2020“ title said that the head of state will not reduce her bill at the store, will not increase her salary and will not wave a magic wand to fix the country.

However, Tafkova emphasized that this is not a reason for a person to stay home on election day. According to her, the president is the person who represents Bulgaria, speaks on its behalf and is responsible for the way the country appears to its own citizens and the world.

„The ballot is a signature“

„For me, the ballot is a signature. My signature under who I give the right to speak on behalf of my country“, said Tafkova.

With these words, she presented the vote not as an expectation of an immediate solution to social problems, but as a conscious choice of a person who will speak on behalf of Bulgaria. Tafkova added that she does not give her signature blindly.

Without expectation of a „savior“

In her speech, Ventsislava Tafkova pointed out that no president will solve the problems with prices, incomes and people's daily lives in one go. According to her, this does not make the election any less important.

“I am not expecting a savior. I am expecting someone who knows the weight of this to speak on behalf of Bulgaria,“ she said.

Ventsislava Tafkova, who has also been performing as a singer for some time, joined the election day with a position focused on the personal responsibility of the voter and the importance of the presidential institution.

Source: marica.bg