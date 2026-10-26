Sydney Sweeney has attracted attention with a new advertising VIDEO - shaving her bare chest

Sydney Sweeney has once again attracted attention on social networks with a photo shoot for her own lingerie brand SYRN. The actress poses in front of a bathroom mirror in a dark blue bra and short vest while holding a razor.

In one of the shots, Sweeney runs the razor over her face, covered in lather. In another photo, she takes a selfie in front of the mirror and sticks out her tongue. The photoshoot is part of the advertising campaign for the brand's holiday line.

The holiday collection is released on October 27

The 29-year-old actress, known for her role in the series “Euphoria“, personally presents the models from the new collection. SYRN announced that the holiday store will open on October 27th, with the first part of the line focusing on more comfortable and homey looks.

“Welcome to SYRN's holiday store, which officially opens on October 27th“, Sweeney wrote in a post introducing the campaign.

The new shots follow an earlier advertising series in which the actress appeared in looks inspired by popular Christmas films. References included “The Grinch“ and “The Nightmare Before Christmas“.

The actress is the face and creator of the brand

Sidney Sweeney founded SYRN in 2026 and is actively involved in the presentation of the products. She showcases various lingerie models in the campaigns, with the advertising materials relying on a combination of festive styling, film references and playful scenes.

The holiday collection will be available to customers from October 27. Additional lines are expected to be introduced later in the seasonal campaign.

Sources: marica.bg, parade.com, comingsoon.net