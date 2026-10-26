Lyubo Kirov gave the VIDEO of "You Are Here" to his fans for his birthday

Lyubo Kirov presents a special gift to his audience for his birthday – the video for the song „You Are Here“, part of his new album „Futurophonia“. One of the most tender and emotional compositions in the project receives its visual image precisely on October 26.

„You Are Here“ is Lyubo Kirov in his purest musical form – a recognizable voice, a strong emotional presence and music that touches the fans. The song creates that special atmosphere in which the melody and the words intertwine in a musical timelessness.

The song reveals one of Lyubo Kirov's strongest sides as an artist - his ability to transform personal emotions into music in which everyone can find a piece of their own story. With “You are here“ he reminds us that sometimes the strongest emotions are hidden in the simplest words. And that true music remains beyond time.

The video, directed by Vasil Stefanov, complements the emotional world of the song and builds an atmosphere in which music, text and image become one. The result is a impactful musical experience, which once again reminds us why Lyubo Kirov is among the most recognizable and beloved voices on the Bulgarian stage.

The premiere of the video comes just days before the artist's two consecutive concerts in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture – on November 13 and 14, with which he will put the grand finale of this year's tour. After meeting with the audience in the country, Lyubo Kirov returns to one of the most emblematic Bulgarian stages for two special evenings that will bring together his most beloved songs and the music from „Futurophonia“.

Media partner of the National Tour „Futurophonia“ 2026 is BG Radio.