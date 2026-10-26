Natalia Simeonova is desperately looking for a new job

„People think I'm pretentious, but I'm not. If someone offered me a job for 1,000 euros, I would immediately agree“, says Natalia Simeonova in a statement quoted by BLITZ and Lupa.bg. The host of „Sea of Love“ adds that she has been working since her student years, but now she is not receiving offers for a new professional engagement.

Natalia Simeonova remains permanently in the viewer's memory with „Sea of Love“ – the show that made her one of the recognizable faces of bTV. The format began in 2002 and was broadcast for 10 years. It tells personal stories of separations, reconciliations and the search for a new beginning.

Before becoming popular on bTV, Natalia worked at BNT. She also hosted the show “Predai nalja“, and journalism and psychology are part of her professional and educational biography. bTV presents her as a person who has been associated with romantic and social television formats for years.

After retiring from regular television, Natalia Simeonova turned her attention to her own project, related to personal messages and organizing romantic surprises. However, she does not hide that she still misses television.

In September 2026, the blonde presenter appeared on “Predi obed“ on bTV as a guest commentator. Her participation was presented as a one-week inclusion, not as an official return to a permanent leading position.

Thus, her admission about the lack of job offers refers to a permanent professional commitment, not a complete absence from the television screen. No new format has been announced yet that would return her as a titular presenter.