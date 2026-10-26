Lyubomira Hristova, known from the fourth and fifth seasons of “The Bachelor“, said that she was a victim of severe online harassment after her appearance on the reality show. The actress and model claims that she received personal messages with insults, threats of acid attack, physical assault and murder, writes Show Blitz.

“After her participation in “The Bachelor“ "I started receiving a lot of ugly personal messages threatening me with acid," says Bubetto, as her relatives call her. Among the messages she cites are threats of being thrown with acid and assurances that she would be beaten if she was seen. According to her, some of the attacks were also directed at her family.

Lyubomira, who won the heart of the young bachelor Viktor Rusinov, says that at first she was most affected by comments about her appearance. She stated that she was constantly called “very ugly“ and gradually began to feel ashamed of the way she looked. According to her, during her second appearance on the show, the insults turned into threats and the situation got out of control.

“And at one point I had suicidal thoughts, I was considering committing suicide“, she admits. Lyubomira connects these thoughts with the accumulation of hatred, insults and fear that she experienced after the broadcast of the episodes.

She stated that she did not report the messages to the police. The reason, she said, was the lack of confidence that she would receive the necessary protection, as well as the fear that she herself would be accused for participating in a television show.

“I didn't want to file a report not only because I don't believe that the state will protect me“, says the reality TV heroine. Her story does not mention the identified authors of the threats, those detained, or the investigation that has been launched. She suggests that some of the anonymous senders would probably not have carried out their threats, but emphasizes that the fear she experienced left a lasting mark.