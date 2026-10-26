Actor Deyan Donkov commented on the scandalous situation at the Ancient Theater in Plovdiv, when dozens of spectators left his one-man show dedicated to Don Juan shortly after its start. In an interview, he stated that in his opinion, the demonstrative walkout was not a spontaneous reaction of the audience, but a pre-organized action.

We recall that the performance caused contradictory reactions among the spectators in Plovdiv. The first visitors headed for the exits of the Ancient Theater around the sixth minute after the start, and by the 20th minute a queue of people had already formed.

Some of those present described what was happening on stage as difficult to follow, lacking consistency and with controversial directorial and dramaturgical decisions.

Deyan Donkov, however, presents a completely different version of what happened.

"We further developed Nedyalko Slavov's play, but the messages probably proved difficult for some people to assimilate. The demonstrative departure of some of the spectators from the Ancient Theater was organized in advance. I don't know by whom – action by members of a political party, or people who simply followed their boss...“, the actor told "24 Chasa“.

Donkov defines the behavior of those who left as ridiculous and pitiful, emphasizing that the show is conceived as a satire of the modern way of life.

"The show is a kind of satire of the false life in which we live - a world of advertising and cheap show. People are used to being lied to and when someone stands up and tells them the truth, they close their eyes“, he further commented.

When asked if he felt offended by the demonstrative departure of the audience in Plovdiv, the actor answered categorically:

"I am not offended - these people are not close to me to be offended by them. It is rather insulting to them themselves, because with such actions they insult their own dignity.“

The solo performance "Don Juan's Last Escape“ is the second joint project of Deyan Donkov and writer Nedyalko Slavov after the stage adaptation of the novel "The Bell".

The production raises questions about the future of human nature, about the clash between authentic life and an increasingly digitalized society. At the center of the story is Don Juan as a symbol of vital energy, love and human passions.

Despite the controversial reception in Plovdiv Deyan Donkov has no intention of giving up on the show.

"The show is crazy, and Don Juan is currently, figuratively speaking, in the madhouse, but I will help him escape and go on stage again with provocations", the actor adds.