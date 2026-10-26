Chris Brown on trial for assault and assault with a bottle in a London nightclub

American R&B star Chris Brown appeared in a London court on Monday, October 26, to hear his sentence for his involvement in a brawl at a Mayfair nightclub in 2023. The 37-year-old two-time Grammy winner pleaded guilty in July to a charge of affray, a crime under British law involving the use or threat of the use of unlawful violence.

The case relates to an incident at the Tape London club in the early hours of February 19, 2023. According to British prosecutors, Brown approached music producer Abraham Diaw and hit him twice in the head with a glass bottle. The singer's vocal coach and friend, Omololu Akinlolu, later joined the attack. Diaw was taken to hospital with head and knee injuries.

The prosecution has described the attack as unprovoked and said that the incident was captured on security cameras in the crowded club.

Brown initially denied the more serious charges against him. After he and Akinlolu pleaded guilty in July to charges of involvement in the brawl, the prosecution did not pursue the remaining charges against the singer, including attempted grievous bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm and possession of the bottle as a weapon.

The charge to which Brown pleaded guilty carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, but this does not mean that the court will necessarily impose an effective sentence. British law also allows for the conditional execution of a possible prison sentence.

Arrested two years after the incident

After the incident, Brown left the UK. He was arrested on May 15, 2025, at a hotel in Manchester after returning to the country for a concert. The court initially refused to release him, which put his planned world tour Breezy Bowl XX in doubt. The singer was subsequently released on bail against a security of 5 million British pounds, allowing him to continue his concerts in Europe and North America.

The case comes at a time when Chris Brown continues to be one of the most commercially successful names in modern R&B. The singer broke through as a teenager in 2005 with the hit Run It! and over the next two decades built a career with dozens of international hits.

He won his first „Grammy“ for Best R&B Album with F.A.M.E. in 2012, not 2011, as is sometimes stated due to the album's release year. His second award in the same category came in 2025 for 11:11 (Deluxe).

The London case is the latest in Brown's long history of legal troubles. The most famous remains the 2009 assault on his then-girlfriend Rihanna, for which he pleaded guilty in the US and received probation, community service and mandatory domestic violence counselling.

In 2019, Brown was arrested and questioned in Paris on rape charges, but was later released without charge.

Now, attention is back on the courtroom. Chris Brown fans gathered outside Southwark Crown Court on Monday morning as the singer arrived wearing dark glasses and a face covering. He will be sentenced alongside Omololu Akinlolu, 40.