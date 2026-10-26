Sharon Osbourne visits the grave of her husband Ozzy Osbourne, buried at their private estate in Buckinghamshire, every day. “Of course, every day. I can see him from my window“, she says in an interview with the BBC.

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76. The Black Sabbath vocalist suffered a heart attack at his home after getting up for his usual workout earlier that morning. An air ambulance was called, but paramedics were unable to save him.

Sharon Osbourne says that their last conversation was the night before his death. "Ozzy woke up in the night and asked me to kiss him twice. Then he said, 'Hug me, hug me tight,' and I hugged him," she recalls.

“You never get over it“

The musician's widow says that the pain of loss never goes away. “You've lost the love of your life, so you can't just wake up and say, 'I'm fine now. I'm cured.' You never get over it. "But you learn to live with it," Sharon says.

She explains that she didn't want Ozzy to be buried in a public cemetery because of the constant interest in celebrity graves. "I wanted Ozzy to rest in peace and just be himself," she says. Flowers left by fans were turned into fertilizer for the family's garden, and cards and messages were collected and filmed.

Ahead of the private ceremony, thousands of fans filled the streets of Birmingham. They laid flowers and sang Black Sabbath songs as the hearse carrying the musician's body passed through his hometown.

Ozzy's last concert

Sharon Osbourne's interview is on the occasion of the world premiere of the concert documentary “Ozzy and Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning“, which is released in cinemas on October 28, 2026. The tape shows the musician's last concert at the “Villa Park“ stadium in Birmingham on July 5, 2025.

On stage, Ozzy reunites with Black Sabbath. The film includes more than 25 songs, including his solo performance and the band's entire set. The footage also features musicians who talk about Black Sabbath's influence on heavy metal. “If there was no Sabbath, there would be no Metallica. It's that simple”, says James Hetfield.

According to Sharon, the concert was Ozzy's last wish. He had suffered from serious health problems, including Parkinson's disease, lung and heart disease, a broken vertebra, blood clots and pneumonia. Two weeks before the event, doctors advised him to cancel, but he insisted on going on stage.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne met in 1970 and married in 1982. Their relationship lasted more than 50 years, despite serious conflicts and a brief separation in 2016.