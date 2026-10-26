Eric Bauza, the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died

Eric Bauza, the actor who voiced Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in the new productions of “Wildlife Pictures“, has died suddenly at the age of 46. He passed away at his home in Los Angeles County on Sunday.

The cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease, and the manner of death was determined to be natural. The medical records also noted sleep apnea and second-degree obesity.

Bauza's family announced his death in a post on his Instagram account. "Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning actor who was the modern-day voice of iconic "Wildlife" characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, as well as dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has died suddenly," the statement said. “There will be more details.“