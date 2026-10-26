Elon Musk Releases First Episode of "Odyssey," Created by Artificial Intelligence Grok (VIDEO)

Grok Imagine has published the first seven-minute episode of its AI version of “Odyssey“ on the social network X. The video is presented as the start of a series created entirely with artificial intelligence, and comes months after Elon Musk's promise to produce a feature-length film based on Homer's poem that is historically plausible.

The publication was made on October 23. The episode is stated to be the result of a “creative collaboration“ between Grok Imagine, Wonder Studios, and director Dev Walker.

In July Elon Musk said that Grok Imagine would create a full-length version of the “Odyssey“ that would be “historically accurate“ and “true to Homer's art“. He indicated that the film should be ready by the end of 2026.

Watch Episode 1 of our Odyssey series made with Grok Imagine. Let us know in the comments if you'd like a full breakdown of how it was done! Creative collaboration with @WonderStudiosX and director Dev Walker @glumlot_ https://t.co/xpgpkqSCpq — Grok Imagine (@imagine) October 23, 2026

„Before the end of this year, Grok Imagine will make a feature-length film based on the “Odyssey“ that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer“, Musk wrote.

At the time, his post was accompanied by a three-minute excerpt created with Grok Imagine and posted by an X user. With the current video, the project is now presented as a series, but no date for a full-length version has yet been announced.

The promise prompted a sharp reaction from director Scott Derrickson, known for his work on “Doctor Strange“ and “The Black Phone“. He addressed Musk directly in X, writing: “Apparently Elon Musk doesn't understand anything about cinema and stopped reading at 20. His opinions on art are worthless.“

The appearance of the AI episode comes amid Musk's repeated criticism of Christopher Nolan's film “The Odyssey“. Among his targets were the choice of Elliot Page as Sinon and Lupita Nyong'o as Elena of Troy.

Elon Musk claims that Nolan chose the two actors to meet the standards of representation and inclusion related to eligibility for the “Oscars“. In March, he called Nolan a "racist who hates white people" and said that the director only did it for the awards when he chose Nyong'o.