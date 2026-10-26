Dimitar Rachkov's fiancée – Victoria Kuzmanova, publicly congratulated him on his name day with a message in which she combined a love confession and jokes about their life together. She wished the presenter health, luck and success, but hastened to clarify that he will not lack love from her.

„Happy name day, my dear Dimitar! I wish you good health, luck and success, because I give you enough love!“, wrote the former adrenaline junkie on social networks.

Victoria continued her wish with an assurance that she would be by Rachkov's side and support him in pursuing his goals. However, she added a tease to the romantic part that she would sometimes explain to him what he should have done.

The most playful moment in the message was the warning that Rachkov would need “nerves of iron“, because he had interesting moments with her yet to come. Thus, Victoria Kuzmanova turned the usual wish for a name day into a personal joke aimed at the nature of their relationship.

At the end of her post, Vicki left the joking tone and made a direct declaration of love to her fiancé. “I love you and I'm happy that you chose me!“, she wrote.