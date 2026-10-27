Relative of Prince Albert II found dead in Monaco

29-year-old Antoine de Massy, a relative of Prince Albert II, was found dead in a green area in Monaco. His body was found on the evening of October 25 in the Larvotto district, behind the “Villa Sauber“, near the boulevard “Du Larvotto“.

The search was launched after the young man failed to show up for a family lunch. A relative of his reported the matter to the police, and a few hours later de Massy was found without signs of life. Local newspaper “Monaco Matin“ reported that a person was detained on Monday morning after investigators reviewed footage from cameras in the area. It is not clear whether the detainee is being treated as a suspect or a witness.

Cause of death remains unknown

The cause of death of Antoine de Massy has not yet been announced. An investigation has been launched into the case to clarify the circumstances, and at this time there is no official data that the death was caused by a crime.

Information about the detention and investigation was distributed by “Monaco Matin“ and quoted by the Italian agency “La Presse“. The British-language news site NEWS.MC indicated that the body was found in the gardens of an apartment building on “Princess Grace“ street in the Larvotto district. The differences in the description of the place do not change the confirmed fact that the death occurred in the Larvotto area.

Link to the princely family

Antoine de Massy is the son of Baron Christian de Massy and Cécile Jelabal. He is the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of the late Prince Rainier III and the aunt of the current sovereign of Monaco, Albert II. De Massy is part of the extended princely family and a second cousin of the prince.

The Prince's Palace confirmed his death on October 26. In a statement, the palace said that Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were “deeply saddened” by the loss and offered their condolences to his family and loved ones.

Antoine de Massy was a keen tennis player. His family has a long-standing connection with the sporting life of the principality, including the Monaco Tennis Federation and the Monte Carlo tournament.

The investigation is ongoing. It is expected that further official actions will clarify the cause of death and the role of the detained person in the case.

Sources: news.mc, ae.lapresse.it, hola.com