Paris Hilton and her family as characters from "Beauty and the Beast" for Halloween (PHOTOS)

Paris Hilton turned her family photo for Halloween into a scene from “Beauty and the Beast“. She appeared as Belle, her husband Carter Roim took the role of the Beast, and their two children completed the fairy-tale composition as Lumiere and Mrs. Potts.

The 45-year-old Hilton is wearing Belle's iconic yellow dress, decorated with red roses. The dress was custom-made by designer Danyul Brown. Carter Roim is in full Beast costume, including a mask, fluffy gloves and a blue suit inspired by the character from the animated classic.

The children take on the roles of Lumiere and Mrs. Potts

The couple's son Phoenix, 3, is dressed as Lumiere - the candlestick, one of the most recognizable characters in the story. Their daughter London, 2, is dressed as Mrs. Potts - the teapot from the castle.

“My life is a fairy tale, and the magic never ends,” Hilton wrote alongside the photos. The family is raising the two children, who were born via surrogacy.

Семейни моменти и извън празника

Това не е първият път през 2026 г., в който Хилтън споделя моменти от ежедневието на децата си. През април тя показа кадри от Великден, на които Финикс и Лондон търсят великденското зайче, разглеждат подаръчни кошници и опитват сладки лакомства.

Същия месец двете деца караха ски за първи път в Йелоустоун. Хилтън публикува видео от преживяването и написа, че се гордее с тях.

In an interview with PEOPLE in February for her documentary, “Endless Icon: A Visual Memoir,“ Hilton also opened up about her life as a mother. “My babies give me energy,” she said, describing time with them as a source of joy and strength.

Source: people.com