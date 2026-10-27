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Paris Hilton and her family as characters from "Beauty and the Beast" for Halloween (PHOTOS)

Paris Hilton and her family as characters from "Beauty and the Beast" for Halloween (PHOTOS)

Hilton is in the role of Belle, and her husband Carter Roim transformed into the Beast

Oct 27, 2026 06:09 74

Paris Hilton and her family as characters from "Beauty and the Beast" for Halloween (PHOTOS) - 1
Venelina Marinova Venelina Marinova Author at Fakti.bg

Paris Hilton turned her family photo for Halloween into a scene from “Beauty and the Beast“. She appeared as Belle, her husband Carter Roim took the role of the Beast, and their two children completed the fairy-tale composition as Lumiere and Mrs. Potts.

The 45-year-old Hilton is wearing Belle's iconic yellow dress, decorated with red roses. The dress was custom-made by designer Danyul Brown. Carter Roim is in full Beast costume, including a mask, fluffy gloves and a blue suit inspired by the character from the animated classic.

The children take on the roles of Lumiere and Mrs. Potts

The couple's son Phoenix, 3, is dressed as Lumiere - the candlestick, one of the most recognizable characters in the story. Their daughter London, 2, is dressed as Mrs. Potts - the teapot from the castle.

“My life is a fairy tale, and the magic never ends,” Hilton wrote alongside the photos. The family is raising the two children, who were born via surrogacy.


Семейни моменти и извън празника

Това не е първият път през 2026 г., в който Хилтън споделя моменти от ежедневието на децата си. През април тя показа кадри от Великден, на които Финикс и Лондон търсят великденското зайче, разглеждат подаръчни кошници и опитват сладки лакомства.

Същия месец двете деца караха ски за първи път в Йелоустоун. Хилтън публикува видео от преживяването и написа, че се гордее с тях.

In an interview with PEOPLE in February for her documentary, “Endless Icon: A Visual Memoir,“ Hilton also opened up about her life as a mother. “My babies give me energy,” she said, describing time with them as a source of joy and strength.

Source: people.com