Unidentified woman found dead on Bali beach

The body of an unidentified woman was found on Nyang Nyang beach in Pekatu village, Badung district, on the Indonesian island of Bali. The report was filed on Saturday, October 24, after a fisherman spotted the body on the shore at around 4:50 p.m. local time.

The fisherman notified local authorities and the head of Pekatu village. The Bali Search and Rescue Service received the report at around 5:20 p.m., after which five rescuers with the necessary equipment were sent to the scene.

Due to the terrain, the evacuation took approximately two hours. The body was removed from the beach at around 7:30 p.m. and transported by ambulance to the “Prof. Ngoera“ Hospital in Denpasar.

“The evacuation lasted about two hours, after which the body was transported to the hospital by ambulance“, said field operations coordinator Wahyu Siddiartha.

He said physical signs, including skin color and facial features, suggest the woman may be a foreign national. However, her identity and nationality have not been confirmed.

It is not known when the death occurred, nor what the cause of death was. There is no confirmed information whether it was an accident, a medical issue or a crime.

The operation involved Bali Basarnas, South Kuta police, marine police, Bali police forensics, Badung rescuers, representatives of Pekatu village and local residents. The case has been handed over to the competent authorities for identification and clarification of the circumstances surrounding the death.

Sources: thebalitimes.com, antaranews.com, detik.com