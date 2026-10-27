K. K. Downing at 75: The Riffs That Changed Metal

On stage, K. K. Downing rarely needed much explanation. All he needed was a Gibson Flying V, amps and that first snarky riff. The Judas Priest co-founder turns 75 on October 27. Born Kenneth Keith Downing Jr. in West Bromwich, he became one of the musicians who helped heavy metal move out of the clubs of Britain's industrial cities and become a global language.

Downing founded Judas Priest with bassist Ian Hill. The band formed in the Birmingham area, and in the 1970s gradually developed a sound that combined heavy riffs, soaring vocals and dramatic guitar solos. When Glenn Tipton joined the band, the two guitarists created Judas Priest's signature double guitar attack. It became a model for generations of metal bands.

From „British Steel“ to „Painkiller“

Downing played with Judas Priest from 1970 to 2011. The period spanned albums including Sad Wings of Destiny, Sin After Sin, Stained Class, British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance, Defenders of the Faith and Painkiller. In the songs in this catalog, his guitar takes on different faces - from the dark harmonies of „Beyond the Realms of Death“ to the tight, almost industrial rhythm of “Breaking the Law“.

Among the compositions associated with Downing and Tipton are “Breaking the Law“, “Living After Midnight“ and “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’“. Judas Priest has sold about 50 million albums according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2022 the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the Musical Excellence category.

Downing has one “Grammy“ award and five nominations. The honor came in 2010 for the performance of “Dissident Aggressor“ – a song originally recorded for the album Sin After Sin.

Leaving and a new beginning

In 2011, Downing left Judas Priest before the Epitaph tour. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner. In an interview with The Guardian, the guitarist described the difficult period with the words: “I felt in crisis“. He later talked about his years in the band in the memoir Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest, published in 2018.

However, his story with Judas Priest did not completely end. In 2020, Downing founded KK’s Priest with the band's former vocalist Tim “Ripper“ Owens. The debut Sermons of the Sinner is due out in 2021, followed by The Sinner Rides Again in 2023.

In October 2026, KK’s Priest released a new version of “Never Satisfied“ from Judas Priest's debut album Rocka Rolla. The song reconnects Downing's present with the beginning of his career – when the heavy riffs still sound like a promise, not a story already written.

The guitar as part of the legend

Among the most recognizable objects of Downing's career are his Gibson Flying Vs. In 2018, a 1967 guitar he used sold for more than $189,000, and another 1971 Gibson Flying V fetched over $102,000. These are not just instruments, but parts of the sound with which Judas Priest shaped the face of heavy metal.

At 75, K. K. Downing remains active with KK’s Priest. But his most lasting mark is left in those Judas Priest songs in which two guitars don't compete, but move as one machine – heavy, fast and recognizable from the first riff.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, loudersound.com