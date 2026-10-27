Chris Brown sentenced to 8 months suspended for assault in London

Chris Brown has been given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months for assaulting a music producer in a London nightclub. The sentence was handed down at Southwark Crown Court after the American singer pleaded guilty to a charge of using or threatening unlawful force.

This means Brown will not go to prison unless he commits a new offence within his probation period or breaches the terms of his sentence. He faced a possible sentence of up to three years in prison, but his plea led to the dropping of other charges, including attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of a bottle as a weapon.

The case relates to an incident on February 19, 2023, at the private Tape club in London's Mayfair district. According to the prosecution, Chris Brown hit a music producer twice in the head with a glass bottle. He and his vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu then punched and kicked the man further as he tried to walk away.

The victim was taken to hospital with head and knee injuries. Security camera footage shown in court captured the fight, which lasted about 20 seconds. Chris Brown was physically removed from the man, the prosecution said.

Judge Tony Baumgartner said the use of a glass bottle aimed at the head was "clearly dangerous" and carried a risk of more serious injury. "Violence of this nature in a crowded nightclub is serious. It poses a clear risk not only to the person it is aimed at but to others," the judge said.

After the incident, Chris Brown left the UK. He was arrested on 15 May 2025 at a hotel in Manchester after arriving in the country for a concert. He was later released on bail of £5 million and allowed to continue his international tour under certain conditions. The defence argued that the attack lasted between 17 and 20 seconds and that Brown had made a "profound apology" to those present at the club. The court took into account his confession, his professional employment, his charitable work and the fact that he had no previous convictions in recent years. Omololu Akinlolu also pleaded guilty to the same charge. He was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months. The two were also ordered to pay court costs of £1,500 each.

Chris Brown rose to fame as a teenager with hits such as “Kiss, Kiss“ and “Run It!“. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna before the Grammy Awards. He was sentenced in the US for the case.