Ellen DeGeneres wants to return to TV, but no one wants her

Ellen DeGeneres admitted that she misses television, although she currently has no new project to present. The comedy host made a rare appearance on the British “Graham Norton Show“, where she spoke frankly about her life after the end of her eponymous daytime show.

“I have almost nothing going on, and I really miss being on TV“, DeGeneres said in the conversation. She specified that she misses not only the filming itself and the publicity, but also the daily work with the authors and the audience.

“I miss a lot of things about it – to laugh with the writers and the audience“, shared Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the Great Britain with her wife Portia de Rossi, joked about the diversity of British television. She says there are ceramics shows, sewing shows, and programs where people watch other TV shows.

“I think it's pretty easy to get on TV here,“ she said in her signature joking tone. Her statement comes after she previously said she would like to host a talk show again, but wasn't sure if the traditional format had the same place in the age of phones and constant streaming content.

In 2025, DeGeneres said she would return to that kind of work, but was carefully considering what she wanted to do next. At the time, she said she wanted to “have fun” and do something new, but she didn't know exactly what yet.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show“ ended in May 2022 after 19 seasons. The show made the host one of the most recognizable figures in American television and became a major part of her career.

After the end of the program, DeGeneres gradually withdrew from television appearances. She was sharply criticized for her behavior after her former employees came forward with stories of her rude behavior towards them. Shortly thereafter, the host left the United States after viewers announced a mass boycott of her show, which also coincided with the election of Trump as president, which she said was the main reason for the migration.

Today, however, Ellen DeGeneres does not receive new opportunities to return to the air after the boycott, despite her great desire.