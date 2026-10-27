After Dara and Ivo Arakov deleted his posts on Instagram

Actor Ivo Arakov, who recently became a singer, deleted all posts from his Instagram profile and stopped following the people who were on his list until recently. The abrupt change immediately sparked speculation about the reasons, but he did not give any explanation for it.

The move comes soon after DARA took a similar step and left his profile without photos and videos. Unlike him, however, she hinted at a "new chapter" in her career and announced the release of a new song this Friday.

The deletion of Arakov's posts comes months after the public controversy surrounding the approved financing of his creative projects. In early 2026, it was reported that projects related to the actor had been approved for nearly 400,000 euros under the National Fund „Culture“ and the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

These are the film „Isolation“, the song „Rockstar“ and a European music tour. According to data provided by the National Fund „Culture“ to Mediapool, an advance payment of 21,779.41 euros was paid for the film, and 21,000 euros for the song project. For the tour, whose budget is 255,177.87 euros, no advance payment was requested at that time.

These amounts differ from the initially stated total value of the approved projects. The difference comes from the fact that approved funding and actually paid funds are not the same.

Ivo Arakov himself rejected the claims that he personally received hundreds of thousands of euros for his musical career. In an interview with bTV, he stated: “All projects are financed with my personal funds“.

The actor also indicated that he has no political umbrella over him and that he expects the expenses incurred to be recognized and reimbursed. In March, the Minister of Culture Naiden Todorov announced that he had ordered an investigation into the case.

At the moment, there is no confirmation that the decision to delete the Instagram account is related to the funding or the result of the investigation. Arakov himself has not announced a reason. Thus, there are two possibilities behind the change - a personal choice to withdraw from social networks or the preparation of a new creative project. We will learn the truth very soon.