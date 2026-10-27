Are Stefaniya Koleva and Deyan Angelov a couple off the stage?

A rumor about a relationship between Stefaniya Koleva and Deyan Angelov appeared after a publication according to which the two actors lived together. The information is presented as a statement by the newspaper “Weekend“, and not as officially confirmed news.

The publication also claims that Deyan Angelov has separated from his wife Petya, with whom he has two sons. It is stated that the two married in 2010. These claims are not accompanied by a statement from Angelov, Petya or Stefaniya Koleva.

The confirmed public information is that Koleva and Angelov are working together on the play “Without Guarantee“. They have presented the production to Bulgarian audiences at home and abroad, including in Malta, Germany and Denmark.

In a television appearance on Nova TV in August, the two talked about their travels and meetings with the audience. “I love our trips abroad and we always have a lot of fun together“, said Deyan Angelov. Stefania Koleva spoke about the feedback from the audience and the way they emotionally engage in the performance.

The closeness between the two actors is visible from their joint stage appearances and professional commitments. However, it does not prove a personal relationship in itself. There is no official position from Koleva or Angelov regarding the published allegations, confirming that they are a couple.

Therefore, the information remains at the level of secular rumor. It has only been confirmed that the two continue their joint work on “Without a guarantee“ and maintain a common public program related to the performances.