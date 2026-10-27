“Maxxing” is the word of 2026 - getting the most out of life

In their quest to do everything “to the max“, social media users have created a word that already has a life of its own. Dictionary.com has chosen the Internet slang “maxxing“ as the word of 2026. The term describes the attempt to achieve the best possible results or optimize a certain aspect of life.

“Maxxing“ can be used independently, but also as a suffix to other words. This is how concepts such as “looksmaxxing“ to improve appearance, “sleepmaxxing“ to optimize sleep and “tokenmaxxing“ for the most intensive use of artificial intelligence tools. According to Dictionary.com, the choice was made after analyzing Internet searches, social networks, news publications and the cultural meaning of the words.

From credit cards to social networks

The modern use of „maxxing“ is related to the English „maximum“, „maximize“ and „maximizing“. Earlier forms are found in the expression „maxing out a credit card“, which means reaching the credit limit, as well as in the language of video games.

In the 2010s, the term spread through „looksmaxxing“ in online communities of the manosphere and incels. Initially, it denoted attempts to maximize physical attractiveness through fitness, care for appearance and various procedures. The word has since expanded beyond these circles to include a wider range of contexts — including eating, work, leisure, and personal habits.

One word, many meanings

“Hardmaxxing“ refers to extreme approaches such as strict diets, plastic surgery, and even dangerous attempts to reshape facial bones. “Softmaxxing“ encompasses more moderate changes, such as a new hairstyle or grooming. “Jestermaxxing“ describes the use of humor for social acceptance, and “sleepmaxxing“ — the pursuit of longer and better quality sleep.

“Maxxing is the linguistic manifestation of a culture that is increasingly focused on getting the most out of everything,“ said Steve Johnson, director of lexicography in the Dictionary Media Group at IXL Learning.

“Whatever we do, we want to go even further,“ Johnson said.

He says the term is used at once seriously, exaggeratedly and ironically. He cites people who “proteinmaxxing“ their breakfast, make the most of artificial intelligence at work, or turn a quiet Friday night at home into “cozymaxxing“.

Word of the Year Finalists

Among the other contenders for Dictionary.com are “Affordability“ — affordability, “Data center“ — data center, “Odyssey“ — odyssey, and “Unc“. The latter word is short for “uncle“ and is used by Gen Z and Alpha to refer to an older person who is perceived as not understanding new trends or lacking style.

In 2025, Dictionary.com chose “6-7“ as its word of the year. The new selection shows how internet slang continues to enter the wider public language, both describing the obsession with self-improvement and allowing it to be ridiculed.