Beyonce poses in diamonds for a daring cover for i-D magazine (PHOTO)

Beyoncé returned to the cover of i-D magazine for the first time in 20 years with a particularly daring photo shoot. The singer is the face of a special issue dedicated to her cosmetics brand Cécred, and the photo shoot is related to the expansion of the brand in the UK.

On the cover, she is photographed wearing a leather cape, high heels, black sheer tights and an impressive collection of diamonds. Her hair is parted on the side and falls in wet curls around her face. The look was created by stylist Neil Farina, who used Cécred products.

Beyoncé wears a massive necklace from Tiffany's Blue Book 2024 collection. It was inspired by Jean Schlumberger's Apollo brooch and features 10 intensely colored yellow diamonds weighing over 19 carats in total, as well as more than 89 carats of round white diamonds.

The necklace is accessorized with a matching bracelet, several rings, and a necklace that says „Cécred“. One of the rings features a pear-shaped brownish-pink diamond weighing over 10 carats, surrounded by round white diamonds.

The cover photographer is Blair Caldwell and the stylist is Shiona Turini. The first photo has been released, while the full photoshoot and interview are reserved for the print edition.

In the conversation, Beyoncé explains why she created Cécred: “I had a vision to build something that solves real problems and works so well that even people who can't stand my music would use Cécred, haha!... because it works.“

The special edition is eight pages long and will ship starting November 10. It marks the 20th anniversary of Beyoncé's previous cover for i-D, published in August 2006, when the singer posed in an embellished Prada dress.