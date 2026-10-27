Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson returns to Sofia with a new album and a concert on June 28 next year

The frontman and main driving force of Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson, returns to Bulgaria on June 28, 2027, at the invitation of Fest Team, for a concert at Vidas Art Arena in Sofia. One of the most recognizable voices in the history of heavy metal is once again including our country in his European tour. PsychoGod Tour 2027 will pass through a number of large concert halls and festival stages in the summer and autumn of next year. The concert in Sofia will present both new material from the musician's upcoming solo album, as well as less frequently performed compositions from his over 35-year solo career. Tickets for the concert go on pre-sale for Fest Club members on Wednesday, October 28, and general sale starts on October 30 on the Ticket Station network, with prices starting at 40 euros. VIP tickets for the concert will also be available at a price of 108 euros.

Since joining Iron Maiden in 1982, Dickinson has become one of the most influential figures in world rock and metal music. Off stage, his biography is no less impressive - a pilot, a fencer, a writer, an entrepreneur, a brewer. Curiosity and the pursuit of new challenges are an integral part of his career, and solo work allows him to explore different musical directions beyond the sound with which generations of fans know him as the frontman of Iron Maiden.

After a year dedicated mainly to concert engagements with Iron Maiden, Dickinson is once again turning his attention to his own music. In 2026, he is working on a new studio album, the release of which is planned for the first half of 2027. It is the new compositions that will occupy an important place in the upcoming PsychoGod tour, along with songs from the different periods of his solo career.

On stage in Sofia, Bruce Dickinson will be accompanied by the musicians with whom he recorded his new album:

Chris Declercq - guitar

Philip Näslund - guitar

Tanya O’Callaghan - bass

Mistheria - keyboards

Dave Moreno - drums

For Dickinson, live performance and real interaction with the audience remain the foundation of rock music, especially at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly entering the world of art. Regarding the upcoming tour, he commented: “What we do is real, and right now that is extremely important. A real drummer, a real bassist, real guitarists - artificial intelligence can only copy, it can only pretend. It can never be in love with music and it can't play for real. And this band? These musicians can really play!“

The European PsychoGod Tour 2027 starts on June 14 in Belfast and goes through Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, Croatia and Serbia before reaching Sofia on June 28. Tickets go on pre-sale for Fest Club members on Wednesday, October 28, and general sale starts on October 30 on the Ticket Station network.