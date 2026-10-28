Sophie Turner Goes Brunette for Lara Croft Role (PHOTOS)

Sophie Turner showed off her darkest hair color yet at the 70th Golden Globe Awards in London. The actress appeared on the red carpet on October 26 with long, dark brown hair and a black suit. The new look was paired with clean makeup and loose waves.

The 30-year-old "Game of Thrones" star attended the event as a Louis Vuitton ambassador. During the ceremony, she presented awards alongside former England footballer Alan Shearer. The "Golden Globe" was held at the "London Palladium" for its 70th edition.