Jennifer Lawrence confirmed that she had breast augmentation surgery after the birth of her second son. The 36-year-old actress spoke about the procedure in an interview with The Cut, in which she also spoke openly about her future plans for aesthetic changes.

“I want to be a sexy mom“, said the "Hunger Games" star. She explained that when picking up the children from school, she wants to look like a woman who can handle everything confidently, even when she has just woken up and does not feel like it herself.

The actress said that after the first pregnancy her body almost completely recovered, but after the second “nothing has come back“. In October 2025, she had already said that she was considering breast surgery after the birth of her second son.

Jennifer Lawrence also said that she had the surgery before filming a nude scene in Martin Scorsese's film What Happens at Night, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio. Production has now wrapped, and the prospect of stripping down for the camera accelerated her booking for the procedure.

“Maybe I wouldn't rush to class the same way, but I think I would do it again“, the actress said. Thus, Lawrence clarified that the scene influenced the moment, but it was not the only reason for the decision.

She also revealed that she is planning a facelift in the future. In an interview with The New Yorker in 2025, the actress had already said that she expects to undergo such a procedure someday.

In a conversation with Vogue in September, Jennifer Lawrence said that she uses Botox in small amounts because she wants to preserve the movement of her face and the ability to play characters who do not have access to expensive cosmetic procedures.

„I can't do much. I need movement in my face – I use small amounts of Botox, but I can't overdo it," she added.

The actress also said that sheavoided fillers because she thinks they show up on camera. She denied having had rhinoplasty and attributed the change in her appearance to weight loss in her face and natural aging.

Jennifer Lawrence added that she would like buccal lipectomy – surgical removal of fatty tissue from the cheeks – but believes the change would be too obvious for her.

The conversation about appearance coincided with the launch of Lawrence's new company Mes°. The actress defines it as a brand for “biodesigned hair care“. So far, there are three products – volumizing spray, restorative mask and serum.

Lawrence admitted that she doesn't have an in-depth knowledge of the financial side of the business, but said that creating a film or a product carries an equally strong energy.