Demi Lovato Urgently Hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Former Disney star Demi Lovato reassured her fans that she was fine after being hospitalized for a suspected allergic reaction. The singer posted a photo of her arm with a venous bandage and a hospital bracelet on her Instagram story, and wrote with the photo: “So I'm allergic to either passion fruit or sushi!“

A little later, Lovato shared a short addition: “I'm fine!“ Both posts were subsequently deleted without explanation by the artist.

According to TMZ The 34-year-old singer did not stay in the hospital overnight. She was examined and discharged soon after her arrival, and her symptoms subsided relatively quickly. The media outlet did not provide further details about her condition or medical evaluation.

The hospital check-up comes days after Lovato celebrated the first anniversary of her ninth studio album “It's not that deep“, released on October 24, 2025. On this occasion, she described the past year as one of the best of her life.

The singer cited her first year of marriage to musician Juts, whose real name is Jordan Lutz, among her personal highlights. The couple married in May 2025.