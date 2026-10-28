Neil Young sues Trump campaign for $10 million over unauthorized use of his song

Neil Young has filed a lawsuit for $10 million against Donald Trump’s political committee Trump 47 Committee Inc. The reason is the use of his song “Rockin’ in the Free World“ as musical accompaniment when the American president took the stage during election rallies.

According to Variety magazine, the lawsuit specifically concerns a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 12. The lawsuit alleges that the song was also performed at other events in support of Republican candidates ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

The musician is asking the court to prohibit further public use of the song for political purposes. He is also seeking $10 million in damages for the use that has already been made.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump 47 Committee Inc. did not have a license or authorization from Young. The lawsuit also alleges that the singer has suffered reputational and image damage from the suggestion that he somehow supports Donald Trump.

“In short, the song is the complete opposite of everything Donald J. Trump stands for“, the lawsuit says.

The “Rockin’ in the Free World“ is described as a song that contrasts political rhetoric with the reality faced by the poor, the homeless and the forgotten. The composition was released in 1989.

This is Neil Young's second legal dispute with the Trump campaign structure over the use of the song. In 2020, the musician filed a lawsuit after "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" were performed at campaign events.

The dispute then ended with a settlement. According to information cited by Variety, Trump's previous campaign had agreed not to use "Rockin' in the Free World" without a license and permission from Young. The new lawsuit is against Trump 47 Committee Inc., a political committee associated with the midterm election campaign.

Young is among Trump's most vocal critics in the music industry. The lawsuit comes as Americans prepare to vote in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which will elect all members of the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and governors in 36 states and territories.