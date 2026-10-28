Kim Kardashian in biopic: Parenting with Kanye is a big burden

Kim Kardashian has described co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West as a “big burden“ and said she worries about him constantly. The reality star shares the details in her authorized biography “Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future“, written by journalist Jonathan Van Meter.

“Oh, I worry about Kanye all day long. All the time. "He's the father of my children and I'll never stop worrying about him," Kim Kardashian says in the book.

Kardashian and West were married from 2014 to 2022. They have four children - North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7.

According to Kim, their relationship with Kanye has been relatively calm lately. “I guess it's because we don't talk much. But when we see each other, we hug,” she says.

She adds that she's trying to put negative events from the past behind her and set boundaries. At the same time, she insists that her children have a close relationship with their father.

“I want them to think that their father is the greatest“, Kim Kardashian is categorical.

The reality star states that the children will not be involved in the problems between their parents. She maintains a close relationship with West's family and describes her home as a place where he is always welcome.

Kim Kardashian also says that she regularly invites West to dinner with the children, to take them out or just to spend time with them. According to her, she even offered him to stay for a few days, leaving the house herself, if that would provide him with more peace.

“Do you want to come to dinner? I'll go out. Come and have dinner with the children at their home so they feel at ease. "Stay for a few nights?" she quoted her ex-husband as saying.

Last Christmas, Kim invited Kanye to stay at her house on Christmas Eve and bring his wife Bianca Censori. "Let's all spend Christmas together," she recalled. Kardashian says she will extend the same invitation this holiday season.

“I'm going to sweep everything under the rug - all the horrible things he said about me - so the kids can see their dad,“ she says.

Kim Kardashian says she communicates with Kanye West through his wife Bianca Censori and the rapper's manager. She also says she often explains to the kids that their dad is traveling, trying to shield them from adult conflicts.

At the same time, the reality star admits she doesn't expect the rapper's problems to be resolved easily. “He always seems to be able to get back up and move on, but it makes me sad. I don't think it's going to get better. I pray it does. For my kids,“ she says.