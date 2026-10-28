Crystal Hefner has accused the late Playboy founder and her ex-husband Hugh Hefner of sexual assault and gross sexual assault without her consent during their marriage. She spoke about the experience on the podcast “Lisa Guerrero Unleashed“, emphasizing that she often did what he asked of her.

“There were times when I felt very uncomfortable in the bedroom. "There were things that were going on there that were ultimately not acceptable," Crystal Hefner said.

According to her, Hugh Hefner was rough during sexual encounters, and after some of them she was left in pain while he fell asleep. When host Lisa Guerrero called what was described as rape, Crystal Hefner agreed.

“He wasn't gentle. Then he snored and I was trying to sleep while my body ached,” she said.

Crystal Hefner also claims that Hugh used visibly dirty sex toys with her and other women at the Playboy Mansion. She described a situation in which he took toys that appeared to be unclean and used them during sexual acts.

According to her, intimacy was not the main goal for Hugh Hefner. “He just needed more and more stimulation. There was nothing intimate about it,” she said.

Attempted Incest with the Shannon Twins

Among Crystal Hefner's most serious allegations is that Hugh Hefner tried to force twins Christina and Carissa Shannon to engage in sexual acts with each other.

“This is incest. This is disgusting. "I didn't want them to be forced to do something like that with each other," Crystal Hefner said.

A representative for Christina and Carissa Shannon did not respond to a request for comment. Carissa previously said that sex with Hugh Hefner was “like rape“.

New allegations after 2024 memoir

Hugh and Crystal Hefner married in 2012. He died in September 2017 at the age of 91 after suffering cardiac arrest and respiratory failure.

Crystal Hefner also described her relationship with him in her memoir “Only Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Yourself“, published in 2024. In the book, she spoke of control over her appearance, clothing and behavior, as well as emotional, physical and financial pressure.

Earlier this month Krystle has urged Jessica Biel not to accept the role of Hugh Hefner's wife in the upcoming film “Playmates“. In her message, she said she had experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse and that other women had also spoken out about rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation.