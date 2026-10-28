Microbiologist makes important appeal: Change sheets every 4-5 days!

Changing sheets every four to five days may be a sensible measure for people who live and work in densely populated cities. Such a recommendation was made by Dr. Gareth Nye, a lecturer in biomedical sciences at the University of Salford, amid claims of an increase in bedbug cases in Europe.

„For the general population, it is recommended that bed linen be washed once a week. But for people who live and work in densely populated cities, I suggest increasing this frequency to once every 4-5 days due to significantly higher concentrations of pollutants in the air, particles from car exhaust and dust,“ says Nye, quoted by the Daily Mail.

The suggestion does not mean that more frequent washing alone can stop a bedbug infestation. The insects do not live only in sheets, but also hide in the seams of mattresses, bed frames, cracks in furniture and upholstered furniture.

How to wash bedbug-infested fabrics

If bedbugs are suspected, Nye recommends washing bedding on a hot cycle at at least 60 degrees Celsius for at least 30 minutes. Then drying at high temperatures can help kill the insects and their eggs.

It is important not to overload the washing machine or dryer so that the heat can reach all the fabric. The US Environmental Protection Agency states that washing alone may not be enough, while drying at high temperatures for 30 minutes is an effective measure for items that can withstand such treatment. The NHS also recommends washing at 60 degrees and drying on a hot setting.

Regular vacuuming should include mattress seams, crevices in the frame and the floor under the bed. If an infestation is confirmed, the UK's public health department advises contacting your local authority or a professional pest control service.

Luggage is the main mode of transmission

According to Martim Goish, co-founder and CEO of Valpas,bedbugs most often travel in luggage, including on train journeys. He says longer routes and sleeping cars give them more time to get out while passengers stay in their seats.

“Bedbugs are usually transported on trains via luggage. Keep bags closed and don't leave them on the seats. A hard suitcase is better than a fabric one“, Goish says.

He recommends when checking into a hotel, check the mattress, bed frame and areas around it. According to Goish, bedbugs prefer dark, undisturbed places in luggage and are less likely to be transmitted directly to people.

Valpas claims that cases in major European cities have increased by 20-25% and defines the situation as “peak bedbug activity“. This is the company's estimate, not a single official statistic for the whole of Europe.

Signs of infestation include small black spots on the mattress, blood on the sheets, insect shells, eggs and bites. The NHS states that bedbugs are not known to transmit diseases, but they can cause severe itching and allergic reactions.