Medi is in the hospital and has canceled his performances: "See you soon."

Medi has been hospitalized and has canceled some of his previously scheduled performances. The singer assured his fans that he is fine, but specified that he needs to pay attention to his health and take time to recover.

The reason for the hospital treatment and his specific condition have not been specified. It has not been announced when Medi will return to his performances.

„I am fine!“, wrote the singer in an address to the people who in recent days have asked him why he canceled some of his commitments. He apologized to those who had expected to see him and thanked them for their understanding.

At the end of his message, Medi left a brief assurance to his fans: “We will see you soon.“

Source: plovdiv24.bg