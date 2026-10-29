Hello Kitty maker ends partnership with spy series "Vivant"

Sanrio has ended its partnership with the Japanese TV series "Vivant" and apologized after a strong reaction in China. The advertising line for the popular spy thriller featured Hello Kitty, My Melody and Cinnamoroll dressed as characters from the production.

The criticism of "Vivant" is related to the way the series depicts Chinese agents using cruel methods of torture against a Japanese operative. Chinese state media and users on social networks have spoken out against the production, and the dissatisfaction has also been transferred to Sanrio for the commercial cooperation.

Sanrio promises stricter control

"Vivant" is a Japanese spy thriller with wide popularity in the country. Following the backlash, Sanrio said it had ended the partnership after finding that the series contained “elements incompatible with Sanrio's core values“.

“Since its inception, Sanrio has consistently used its characters to convey values such as caring and connection between people, and remains committed to its corporate philosophy of promoting harmony among all people,“ the company said.

Sanrio added that it takes the backlash seriously and will strengthen review procedures for its future joint projects.

Criticism amid diplomatic tensions

The case comes amid deteriorating relations between China and Japan. Tensions have escalated since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told parliament in November 2025 that Japan would activate its self-defense forces if China attacked Taiwan.

Beijing has since put pressure on Tokyo through restrictions on rare earth exports, measures affecting tourism, and the return of pandas given to Japan.

In October, Takaichi told parliament that she had recorded episodes of “Vivant“ and planned to watch them during the year-end holidays.

The Chinese newspaper “Global Times“ also attacked Sanrio. In a statement, the publication said the popular character "should not dance with the Japanese right," and warned that the company could lose more than short-term sales by partnering with content deemed anti-Chinese.

Sources: bbc.co.uk